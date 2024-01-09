The Guess Who, A Flock of Seagulls and More Coming to Middletown Paramount

Big lineup of shows coming to Paramount Theatre in Middletown, NY.

Paramount Theater in Middletown has unveiled a bunch of great shows that will be coming to the venue starting this March, and there is something for everyone! The downtown Middletown landmark has been entertaining the Hudson Valley area for nearly 100 years (the teatre was built in 1929 and opened in 1930). The 1100 seat venue hosts an array of movies and live entertainment.

IEBA Conference Day 2 Getty Images for IEBA loading...

Some big shows coming to Paramount Theatre in Middletwon include classic rockers The Guess Who on March 9. The legendary Canadian rock band formed in Winnipeg, Manitoba, in 1965. The band found their greatest success in the late 1960s and early 1970s with hit songs including "American Woman", "These Eyes", and "No Time". The Guess Who charted fourteen Top 40 singles in the United States and more than thirty in Canada. The current band features members Derek Sharp(singer), founding member Garry Peterson (drums), Michael Staertow (guitarist), Greg Smith (bass), and Teddy Andreadis (keyboards).

Tigman with singer Mike Score from A Flock Of Seagulls at Club Shine, NYC in the 90's. Photo credit: Joe Mason Tigman with singer Mike Score from A Flock Of Seagulls at Club Shine, NYC in the 90's. Photo credit: Joe Mason loading...

80's new wave rockers A Flock of Seagulls will play the venue on March 23. The band formed in Liverpool in 1979 featuring singer/keyboardist Mike Score. The group had a string of hit singles including "I Ran (So Far Away" (1982), "Space Age Love Song", "Wishing (If I Had a Photograph of You", and "The More You Live, the More You Love". Their video for "I Ran (So Far Away)" was one of the earliest videos on MTV receiving regular airplay airplay. The band won a Grammy Award in 1983 for their instrumental "D.N.A." off their debut album.

In addition to The Guess Who and A Flock of Seagulls shows, other entertainment coming to Paramount Theatre Middletown includes Mania: The Abba Tribute on Feb. 10, R&B /funk legends Tavares April 13, and Herman's Hermits Starring Peter Noone May 3. Tickets for all shows are on sale now. Get em through MiddletownParamount.com, over the phone at 845-346-4195, or at the box office.

