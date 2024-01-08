“Curb Your Enthusiasm” Star Spotted in Hudson Valley

A star from a popular HBO series was recently spotted at a lower Hudson Valley restaurant.

One of my favorite television shows is Curb Your Enthusiasm. The HBO American television sitcom created by Larry David first started airing back in October of 2000. The show stars Larry David as a fictionalized version of himself and follows his life as a semi-retired television writer and producer in Los Angeles.

The series also stars Cheryl Hines as Larry's wife Cheryl, Jeff Garlin as his best friend and manager Jeff Greene, Susie Essman as Jeff's wife Susie, and J.B. Smoove as Larry's housemate Leon Black. Celebrity guest stars also make regular appearances including Ted Danson, Richard Lewis, Wanda Sykes, Rosie O'Donnell, and Jon Hamm.

Curb Your Enthusiasm is hilarious, thanks to the genius of Larry David, who of course was also co-creator of Seinfeld with Jerry Seinfeld. David's work on Seinfeld earned him a couple of Primetime Emmy Awards in 1993 for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Individual Achievement in Writing in a Comedy Series.

One of the funniest episodes IMO of Curb was the season 10 premiere called "Happy New Year" (also known as the MAGA Hat episode). The episode sees Larry wearing a MAGA hat to avoid people. Check out a video featuring all the best clips from that episode below.

Premiere Of HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm" - Arrivals Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images loading...

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" Star Susie Essman Seen Dining in Rockland County

According to lohud, Susie Essman who plays the role of Jeff Garland's wife Susie Green in Curb Your Enthusiasm was spotted at il Fresco in Orangeburg, New York where she dined on Jan.3. Restaurant owner Frank Garritano took to social media, posting a picture with Essman and talking about his love for the show and writing "Pretty pretty good".

Fans of Curb Your Enthusiasm are getting ready for the final season of the series on HBO and Max premiering Feb. 4. A lot of celebrities are often spotted in the Hudson Valley out and about, it's definitely become a hotbed for Hollywood stars. Check out a list below of other celebrities that have been spotted throughout the area.

