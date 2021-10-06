Popular Orange County Music Venue is Back With Some Stellar Shows

If you took a poll among Hudson Valley music lovers, my guess is that the number one thing they missed during the pandemic would be live music. I know people who missed live shows more than they missed seeing their families. No lie. Needless to say, those people are pretty happy to see the music world start to return to normal.

And the news just keeps getting better. The Paramount Theatre in Middletown is back in a big way. The Paramount has always been one of the coolest places in the Hudson Valley to see a show. I’ve seen countless shows there. The Outlaws, Dickey Betts, BOC, and Foreigner just to name a few. It’s a great old theater with lots of history and charm. And it’s exciting that they're back with a brand new lineup of awesome concerts.

So, who’s coming to the Paramount Theatre in Middletown? Blue Oyster Cult will be there on Saturday, Dec. 11, The Marshall Tucker Band plays on Saturday, Dec. 18, and Jefferson Starship hits the stage at the Paramount on Friday, Feb. 4. Celtic Angels will be there on March 12, just before St. Paddy’s Day, and fans of 1960s and 1970s music will be happy to hear that The Association will play at the Paramount on Saturday, April 9. There are also some great tribute bands scheduled to play at the Paramount Theater including Abbamania, Absolute Queen, The Red Hot Chili Pipers and Tusk.

The Paramount Theatre is located at 17 South Street in Middletown. Attendees must show proof of vaccination or a negative covid test. For a schedule, ticket information, or to learn more about the Paramount Theatre, visit their website.

