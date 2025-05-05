Many Hudson Valley Locations Seen in Netflix’s Newest Hit Series

Netflix's number one most-watched series this week features countless cameos from some of the Hudson Valley's most recognizable businesses and landmarks.

The number one series on Netflix right now is The Four Seasons. Filmed primarily in the Hudson Valley, the eight-episode miniseries follows the relationships of three couples over the span of a year. As the show's title implies, four story arcs cover each season of the year as the couples meet for vacations and special events.

Adapted from a 1981 movie of the same name, the miniseries stars Tina Fey, Will Forte, Steve Carell and features a cameo by Alan Alda, who starred in the original film.

'The Four Seasons' Filming Sites in the Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley was a buzz last fall when filming began on the Netflix series. Sightings of the show's stars filled up everyone's Facebook feeds as curious residents snapped photos movie sets that popped up in towns across the region.

Local viewers will recognize many of the show's locations. Six of the eight episodes were filmed in the Hudson Valley, but episodes five and six especially showcase the beauty of the region in fall as the show follows the friends as they visit their alma mater for parents' weekend.

The college scenes were filmed at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie. Anyone who's ever been to the campus will recognize the iconic buildings and trees that make it one of the most beautiful schools on the East Coast.

While Vassar is in the Arlington neighborhood of Poughkeepsie, Beacon was substituted for the college town. Several local businesses were used as sets for the series, with some of them keeping their real names and others dressing up to look like other stores and restaurants.

The Vinyl Room, Beacon's popular record store/bar was not changed for the show. Will Forte's character can be seen both inside and outside of the business as he discusses his relationship with his wife, played by Tina Fey.

At the same time, Fey can be seen just down the street enjoying a drink at Beacon's famous Wonderbar. The popular restaurant and bar is attached to the Beacon Movie Theater.

Later in the episode, Wil Forte can be seen in front of a fictitious restaurant called The Lunch Room. In reality, the scene was filmed at The Chocolate Studio. Keen observers can see shelves filled with candy through the front window, which was repainted just for the series.

Another business that was redressed for the show is Vintage Beacon. The clothing store at 478 Main Street was covered with signs to make it look like a vape shop.

I'm sure we missed many more Hudson Valley cameos in The Four Seasons, but the good news is that unlike some of the clunkers filmed in the region (Mark Ruffalo, we're looking at you), the show is a very well-written and acted series that will make you want to binge all eight episodes. But if you do watch, you might want to keep the remote in your hand so you can hit pause on all of the familiar Hudson Valley sights.

