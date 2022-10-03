The Floyd Experience Coming to Middletown, NY

The Floyd Experience, The Ultimate U.S. Pink Floyd Experience is playing Paramount Theatre Oct. 15.

One of the first British psychedelic groups, Pink Floyd became a leading band of the progressive rock genre, cited by some as the greatest progressive rock band of all time. Formed in 1965 by guitarist and lead vocalist Syd Barrett, Nick Mason on drums, Roger Waters on bass and vocals, and Richard Wright on keyboards, band's debut The Piper at the Gates of Dawn was released in 1967. Guitarist and vocalist David Gilmour joined in December of 1967; Barrett left in 1968 due to mental health issues, while Waters became the primary lyricist and leader, devising the concepts behind the band's peak success with the albums The Dark Side of the Moon (1973), Wish You Were Here (1975), Animals (1977) and The Wall (1979). Personal tensions in the band led to Richard Wright leaving in 1979, followed by Roger Waters in 1985. David Gilmour and Nick Mason continued as Pink Floyd, being joined later by Richard Wright releasing A Momentary Lapse of Reason in 1987 and The Division Bell in 1994. The band is one of the best-selling music artists of all time with over 250 million records sold worldwide.

The Floyd Experience

The Floyd Experience from Florida is a celebration of the legendary career of the progressive rock band Pink Floyd. This 90-minute production features precise musical renditions of some of their signature songs, along with an impressive light show that includes complex synchronized lighting movements, multiple laser displays and video wall. The show provides fans the opportunity to relive the creative genius of Pink Floyd that produced an incredible spectrum of music over a period of nearly 50 years. The Floyd Experience plays Paramount Theatre in Middletown, NY Saturday, Oct. 15 at 8pm.

Where Can You Get Tickets for The Floyd Experience?

Tickets for The Floyd Experience Saturday, Oct. 15 at 8PM at Paramount Theatre in Middletown, NY are on sale and available through the venue website here. Listen afternoons this week to 101.5 WPDH and the Mystery Riff at 4:20pm to score free tickets.

