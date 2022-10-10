Enter To Win Floyd Experience Tickets on WPDH Day (10/15)

The Floyd Experience is coming to the Paramount Theater in Middletown on WPDH Day (10/15/22). The FLOYD Experience, is a celebration of the legendary career of the progressive rock band Pink Floyd. This 90-minute production features precise musical renditions of some of their signature songs, along with an impressive light show that includes complex synchronized lighting movements, multiple laser displays and video wall.

All week long we have your exclusive opportunity to witness the show up close and personal. On Monday we are giving away 5th row tickets, Tuesday 4th row tickets, Wednesday 3rd row tickets, Thursday 2nd row tickets, and Friday first row tickets.

To enter to win, make sure you have downloaded the WPDH mobile app and have your push notifications turned on. Each day, we will send out a scrambled Pink Floyd word. To enter, simply unscramble the word, tap the notification, and enter the unscrambled word right on your app. We will contact you if selected as our daily winner!