The Fairy Walk is Back in Beacon This Weekend

The Hudson Valley will feel quite magical this weekend. And it's not just because the fall foliage is getting close to hitting its peak.

The Beacon Fairy Walk is back for 2021. Starting on Friday, October 15th, and running through Sunday, October 17th, faires will take over the land in Beacon.

Earlier this month the folks behind the Beacon Fairy Walk asked the Beacon community on Facebook for their help to create a "fairy house and trinkets and add it to the fairy village anytime on October 15th." Fairy creators can bring their Fairy home creations and trinkets to Polhill Park, which is right near the beginning of Main Street.

The Beacon Fairy Walk, according to its website, is a "walking theater production incorporating Beacon, NY’s beautiful landscape. Local artists create the set along the magical path of the play at Beacon's University Settlement Camp." They are also fiscally sponsored by BeaconArts which is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization.

Fairy houses and cottages have infiltrated the Hudson Valley in the last few years. Locust Grove Estate in Poughkeepsie hosted several fairy walks and several fairy homes were spotted in the Hyde Park/Staatsburg area in the summer of 2020. Unfortunately, the adorable fairy homes in Staatsburgh were vandalized and taken down.

You can take a look at some of the fabulous fairy houses from years past and to learn more about the event check out FairyWalk.Com.

Take a look back at the fairy homes from Poughkeepsie and Hyde Park below.

Have you ever come across a Hudson Valley fairy village?

Secret Fairy Town in Dutchess County

