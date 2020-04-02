The Eagles Self-Titled Debut Album

This week on the WPDH Album of the Week, we will be featuring the self-titled debut album from The Eagles.

Released on June 1, 1972, the self-title debut from the Eagles gave us three amazing singles, Take It Easy, Peaceful Easy Feeling, and Witchy Woman.

The album went platinum in the United States and is considered one of the greatest rock albums of all-time according to Rolling Stone Magazine.

Nominate an album you'd like to hear us play on WPDH for the Album of the Week