The Clash’s Debut Album the Greatest Punk Album of All-Time?

This Sunday we'll feature the debut self-titled album from The Clash on the WPDH Album of the Week.

Released on April 8, 1977, The Clash's self-titled debut album was written and recorded over the course of three weeks and shot up to number 12 on the UK charts. The album was not released in the United States until 1979.

The songs Janie Jones, White Riot, and London's Burning became classics of the punk genre and were among the first punk songs to see significant presence on the singles charts.

The US version also included a significantly different track listing, changing the track order, and swapping out several songs for non-album tracks recorded in the interim.

The album has been included on many retrospective rankings as the greatest punk album of all time.

