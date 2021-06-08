The City of Poughkeepsie Wants to Buy Back Your Guns

You hear news stories, pretty frequently in fact, talking about how a gun got into the hands of someone and it was used in a crime. Maybe the story mentioned that someone died as a result.

When was the last time you thought about the gun that you have in the back of the closet? Or the dresser? Do you think that no one else knows its there? Do you know if its loaded? Do you know how to check to see if it is loaded?

Why not turn the gun in? The City of Poughkeepsie is holding a Gun Buy Back program on Saturday, June 26, 2021. You will be able to bring your unloaded guns to the Beulah Baptist Church, located at 92 Catherine Street in Poughkeepsie, 12601.

What do you need to do? According to the City of Poughkeepsie Facebook page, you can bring as many firearms as you would like, but they all need to be unloaded and in a plastic or paper bag or a box.

The buy back is anonymous, so you will not have to provide ID to turn a weapon in.

In addition to giving out pre-paid gift cards for the guns, the police will be giving out iPads for operable handguns and assault rifles. The iPad's will be given out one per person while supplies last. For the other firearms, here is what the amounts will be:

$25 for antique and non-working guns

$75 for rifles and shotguns

$150 for handguns

$250 for assault riffles

It is asked that you wear a face mask when at this event and you maintain social distancing. For more information or to ask questions, you can call the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department at 845-485-3900.

