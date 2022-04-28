Anytime is a great time to get firearms out of the house. Yes, there are gunlocks and safes that are available. Are you ever going to use that gun again?

Maybe this isn't your gun? Maybe someone has passed away, and you aren't even sure how to transfer the registration and you just want it gone? What can you do?

When can you bring unwanted guns to the City of Poughkeepsie Gun Buyback Program?

The City of Poughkeepsie PBA is holding another gun buyback event Saturday, May 14, 2022. The event will be held at the Beulah Baptist Church, 92 Catherine St, Poughkeepsie, NY from 10 AM to 1 PM.

What type of firearms will be accepted at this gun buyback event?

The guns that you can bring and turn in include handguns, rifles, assault rifles, and non-working guns. The guns you turn in must be unloaded, and in a paper or plastic bag or in a box.

How much money will be paid for each gun that is turned in on May 14, 2022?

The amount of money paid for each gun depends on what you are turning in. For instance, if you are turning in an assault rifle, you can get $300. If it is a handgun, the amount is $150, for a rifle, shotgun, or 'long-gun' you can get $75. For those non-working antiques or replicas, $25. The money will be paid out in pre-paid gift cards, not in cash.

This sounds good, but do you need to bring your ID or give your name when you turn them in?

No, you do not need to show your ID or provide any identifying info like your name or address. Do you need to wear a face mask? You can if you like, but it is not required. For more info or questions, click here.

