City of Poughkeepsie NY Police Want to Buy Back Your Guns, Hun
You hear news stories, pretty frequently in fact, talking about how a gun got into the hands of someone and it was used in a crime. Maybe the story mentioned that someone died as a result.
When was the last time you thought about the gun that you have in the back of the closet? Or the dresser? Do you think that no one else knows its there? Do you know if its loaded? Do you know how to check to see if it is loaded?
Why not turn the gun in? The City of Poughkeepsie Police Department, in conjunction with the New York State Attorney Generals Office, is holding a Gun Buy Back program on Saturday, December 4, 2021. You will be able to bring your unloaded guns to the Beulah Baptist Church, located at 92 Catherine Street in Poughkeepsie, 12601, from 10 am to 1 pm.
What do you need to do? According to the City of Poughkeepsie Facebook page, you can bring as many firearms as you would like, but they all need to be unloaded and in a plastic or paper bag or a box.
The buy back is anonymous, so you will not have to provide ID to turn a weapon in.
In addition to giving out pre-paid gift cards for the guns. How much can you get for each gun? Here is what they will pay any person via those pre-paid cards (does not include licensed gun dealers or active duty or retired police officers).
- $25 for antique and non-working guns
- $75 for rifles and shotguns
- $150 for handguns
- $250 for assault riffles
It is asked that you still wear a face mask when at this event and you maintain social distancing. For more information or to ask questions, you can call the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department at 845-485-3900.