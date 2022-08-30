The Circus is Coming to Poughkeepsie!

There was a time a few years ago that I thought the circus was going to become a thing of the past. There were a lot of things that were done at the circus that may have been considered politically incorrect. But, like the rest of the world, the circus had to make changes to keep up with the times. And I’m happy to say the circus has survived, and it’s headed our way.

When I was a little kid growing up here in the Hudson Valley in the 1960s and 1970s, the circus was a big deal. It came to town a couple of times a year and we always went. Sometimes we would even go to New York City to see the big circus. And it was really big, much bigger than what was coming to our area.

Big or small, the circus was always something to look forward to. It was a day of fun and excitement, and we always came home exhausted, but full of fun memories and a few souvenirs.

Where and When Can You See the Circus in Poughkeepsie?

Now you can make some memories with your own kids and grandkids. The Royal Hanneford Circus is coming to the Poughkeepsie Galleria Friday, Sept. 9 - Sunday, Sept. 11. There will be one show on Friday at 7PM. There are three shows on Saturday, at 2PM, 4:30PM, and 7PM. And on Sunday there are two shows, at 2PM and 4:30PM.

The Royal Hanneford circus features a wide variety of high-end acts and talents from all over the world. There will be aerial acts like trapeze and high wire, ground acts like juggling, skating and the globe of death, and animal acts. For tickets and more information, visit the Royal Hanneford Circus website.

