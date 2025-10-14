The Chance is BACK, bringing live music to Poughkeepsie once again for a very special one-night-only show THIS SUNDAY! Rock and Roll Playhouse: A Grateful Dead Tribute is coming to the legendary Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie on Sunday, October 19th! This family-friendly concert series introduces children to the music of classic rock icons through interactive performances designed to inspire a love of music in the next generation. We're giving away a pair of tickets, so read below to find out how you can win!

Empire Training Center for the Arts Empire Training Center for the Arts loading...

Rock and Roll Playhouse was founded in 2014 with a mission to create live music experiences the whole family can enjoy together. Using the music of iconic bands like The Beatles, Queen, Bob Marley, and the Grateful Dead, their shows are built to spark creativity, curiosity, and movement for kids under 10. Hosted in venues across the country, Rock and Roll Playhouse has become a beloved tradition for thousands of families, introducing the youngest fans to rock legends in a safe and joyful setting.

After closing its doors in 2022, The Chance Theater — a staple of Poughkeepsie’s live music scene since the 1970s — has reopened with a fresh energy and a renewed commitment to diverse programming and education. Along with live music, the Chance hosts Empire Training Center for the Arts, which provides professional training for communities historically underrepresented in the arts; featuring a special 'Stagehand & Technology' track! In fact, the programs' cohort for 2025 will be doing all of the behind the scenes technical work to make this Sunday's event a show you'll never forget!

Empire Training Center for the Arts Empire Training Center for the Arts loading...

Known for hosting legendary acts like David Bowie, The Police, and The Ramones in its heyday, the venue’s return marks a new chapter of community and culture. The Grateful Dead tribute is part of a growing lineup aimed at welcoming all generations back to this iconic Hudson Valley stage. Along with live music, 'This Guy's Fries' food truck will be attending with lots of delicious hand-held bites.

Tickets are on sale now on the Empire Arts official website, or you can enter using the form below for your 'chance' to attend this very special show for FREE!