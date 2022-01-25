Finding an affordable roof over your head in the Hudson Valley can be tough. Here are 7 of the cheapest places to live in Poughkeepsie, New York.

It's been tough to find a house for a decent price in the Hudson Valley. If you don't want to overpay to own property then you are forced to rent and that's getting more and more expensive.

We've been seeing a lot of stories about people moving out of New York. Many citizens moved out of the city in the early stages of the pandemic but it looks like they're still leaving and if they are not leaving the state then there's a good chance they are moving north to counties like Westchester, Putnam, Orange and Dutchess. If you're looking to move to the Hudson Valley you may be interested in apartments in the Poughkeepsie area.

Renting in those counties may be more inexpensive than Manhattan but they still aren't cheap by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, you may find monthly rent payments in those counties not much different than in New York County. According to RentData, the average cost for a 1 bedroom apartment in New York County is roughly $1,700. In Westcher County the average cost is around $1,300. In Putnam the average rent is around $1,700 and the average rent is about $1,100 in Dutchess County. It's not cheap to rent in New York.

These are some of the most affordable places right now in Poughkeepsie, New York as of January 24, 2022.

7 Cheapest Apartments in Poughkeepsie, New York Right Now

