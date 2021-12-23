The 17 Hudson Valley Towns That Will Sell Recreational Marijuana

There are 17 Hudson Valley towns that have voted to allow marijuana dispensaries in the Hudson Valley.

Under legislation passed in New York to legalize recreational marijuana use, local municipalities have the ability to "opt-out" of the law and forbid the sale of pot. Towns, villages, and cities throughout New York have until December 31 to pass legislation that would ban marijuana dispensaries. They can also separately decide whether or not to allow consumption sites, or "pot lounges" within the city limits.

Many Hudson Valley towns have already decided to ban the sale of pot, while others have thrown their enthusiastic support behind the new law.

Below is a list of towns in Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster counties that have already voted to allow the sale of marijuana. Is your town on the list?

Hudson Valley Towns Allowing the Sale of Marijuana The following towns have voted to allow the sale of marijuana. This list is complete as of December 23, 2021. Municipalities have until 12/31 to finalize their decisions.

