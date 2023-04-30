That Time Pantera Played Poughkeepsie, New York

Who else is glad that live music is back? I sure am. It was a sad two years without it. Without it the only thing that was keeping us going was the memories of past shows. Thankfully, if you grew up in the Hudson Valley region of New York then you had access to some awesome performances.

We often hear the stories. Supposedly The Police played The Chance before they blew up. I don't know whether it's true or now but it makes a great story and it certainly could be true. Another popular concert people like to talk about was when Metallica played at the Orange County Fairgrounds. This one actually did happen and the set list is even posted on their website. They played on June 17, 1994.

A year later another epic concert took place across the Hudson River.

There are some shows that are unforgettable and will live on forever. This is one of those shows.

Pantera rocked Poughkeepsie, New York on March 7, 1995. They played to a packed crowd at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center (now known as the MJ Nesheiwat Convention Center).

Were you there? There's a good chance you know someone who might have attended. We don't need to just hear stories about it. We can actually watch it as it was filmed professionally and was even put on a DVD. The Full concert is also available to watch on YouTube. Check it out.

Pantera played the Mid-Hudson Civic Center again in 2001.

