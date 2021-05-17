Have you been seeing little videos and articles about Dump Cakes? Ok, the name doesn't sound so great, but even being a "fancy eater" as some might accuse me of, I love food. I also enjoy trying new recipes and techniques, so over the course of a week or two when I went to the store, I picked up these ingredients, all 5 ingredients, and thought I would give it a try, here is what happened.

Donut Tik Tok Cake Photos Does it Taste Good? The Dump Cake from Tik Tok, how does it taste and is it really as simple as it seems to make it? Here's a step-by-step "How To"

Would I make it again? Yes, but I would make the slight change that I mentioned above. Plus, I would keep the 2 sticks of butter as opposed to the 1 1/2, and use a chocolate cake mix with mini chocolate chips. If I make it, I will share it with you.

Have you made something because you saw it online? Care to share it with me, so I can try it too? Thanks!

25 Must Try Hudson Valley Dining Experiences We compiled a list of 25 great dining experiences that you should try in the Hudson Valley!