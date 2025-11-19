New York Ranks Safest for Thanksgiving Travel

A new study reveals that New York is the safest state for Thanksgiving travel, but the state leads nation in pedestrian deaths.

An interesting study by Andrew Pickett Law names New York safest state for Thanksgiving travel but the study also says that the state leads nation in pedestrian deaths.

The research team at personal injury law firm Andrew Pickett Law analyzed Thanksgiving traffic fatalities using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to rank the deadliest states for Thanksgiving travel from 2014 to 2023.

Key Findings:

New York ranks as the safest state nationally with 5.69 deaths in car crashes per one million residents during Thanksgiving—61.74% lower than the U.S. average of 14.88 fatalities.

The state recorded 115 total Thanksgiving fatalities over the past decade (2014-2023).

Despite being the safest state overall, New York leads the nation in pedestrian fatalities, with 31.7% of Thanksgiving deaths involving pedestrians—ranking 4th nationally.

48.3% of New York's Thanksgiving fatalities were drivers, ranking the state 47th nationally for driver deaths.

The Northeast dominates the safest rankings, with five of the top 10 safest states located in the region: New York (1st), Massachusetts (2nd), Rhode Island (3rd), New Jersey (6th), and New Hampshire (7th).

Last year, the National Safety Council estimated 502 deaths on U.S. roads during the Thanksgiving holiday period, with 35% of fatalities involving an alcohol-impaired driver and approximately 57,200 nonfatal medically consulted injuries resulting from crashes.

Safest States for Thanksgiving Driving

Rank State Total Fatalities (2014-2023) Fatalities Per 1M Residents % Comparison to National Average 50 New York 115 5.69 61.74% lower 49 Massachusetts 41 5.83 60.81% lower 48 Rhode Island 7 6.38 57.12% lower 47 Minnesota 37 6.48 56.42% lower 46 Washington 68 8.83 40.68% lower 45 New Jersey 87 9.37 37.05% lower 44 New Hampshire 13 9.44 36.57% lower 43 Virginia 90 10.43 29.91% lower 42 Wisconsin 62 10.52 29.29% lower 41 Pennsylvania 137 10.54 29.18% lower

Percentage of Fatalities by Casualty Type in New York

Rank Casualty Type % of Total Fatalities 1 Driver 48.30% 2 Pedestrian 31.70% 3 Passenger 16.70% 4 Bicyclist 3.30%

The study also identified New York's rankings in driver and pedestrian fatalities:

States with the Most Driver Fatalities

Rank State % of Driver Fatalities 41 New Jersey 52.3 42 Alaska 50.0 42 Hawaii 50.0 44 Oklahoma 49.4 45 California 49.3 46 New Mexico 48.9 47 New York 48.3 48 Washington 47.1 49 New Hampshire 46.2 50 Rhode Island 42.9

States with the Most Pedestrian Fatalities

Rank State % of Pedestrian Fatalities 1 Hawaii 42.9 1 Rhode Island 42.9 3 Washington 35.7 4 New York 31.7 5 Delaware 30.8 6 California 28.5 7 New Mexico 27.7 8 Oregon 27.6 9 Louisiana 27.2 10 Alaska 25.0

Andrew Pickett, personal injury lawyer and owner of Melbourne, Florida-based Andrew Pickett Law, commented:

“With millions of Americans on the road this holiday season, it’s more important than ever to prioritize safety. Simple steps like slowing down, staying alert, avoiding distractions, and never driving under the influence can make a real difference in preventing accidents and ensuring everyone gets home safely for Thanksgiving.”





