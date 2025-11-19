New York Ranks Safest for Thanksgiving Travel

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A new study reveals that New York is the safest state for Thanksgiving travel, but the state leads nation in pedestrian deaths.

An interesting study by Andrew Pickett Law names New York safest state for Thanksgiving travel but the study also says that the state leads nation in pedestrian deaths. 

Also See: New York Among Safest U.S. States for Motorcycle Riders

The research team at personal injury law firm Andrew Pickett Law analyzed Thanksgiving traffic fatalities using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to rank the deadliest states for Thanksgiving travel from 2014 to 2023.

Key Findings:

  • New York ranks as the safest state nationally with 5.69 deaths in car crashes per one million residents during Thanksgiving—61.74% lower than the U.S. average of 14.88 fatalities.

  • The state recorded 115 total Thanksgiving fatalities over the past decade (2014-2023).

  • Despite being the safest state overall, New York leads the nation in pedestrian fatalities, with 31.7% of Thanksgiving deaths involving pedestrians—ranking 4th nationally.

  • 48.3% of New York's Thanksgiving fatalities were drivers, ranking the state 47th nationally for driver deaths.

  • The Northeast dominates the safest rankings, with five of the top 10 safest states located in the region: New York (1st), Massachusetts (2nd), Rhode Island (3rd), New Jersey (6th), and New Hampshire (7th).

Last year, the National Safety Council estimated 502 deaths on U.S. roads during the Thanksgiving holiday period, with 35% of fatalities involving an alcohol-impaired driver and approximately 57,200 nonfatal medically consulted injuries resulting from crashes.

Safest States for Thanksgiving Driving

Rank

State

Total Fatalities (2014-2023)

Fatalities Per 1M Residents

% Comparison to National Average

50

New York

115

5.69

61.74% lower

49

Massachusetts

41

5.83

60.81% lower

48

Rhode Island

7

6.38

57.12% lower

47

Minnesota

37

6.48

56.42% lower

46

Washington

68

8.83

40.68% lower

45

New Jersey

87

9.37

37.05% lower

44

New Hampshire

13

9.44

36.57% lower

43

Virginia

90

10.43

29.91% lower

42

Wisconsin

62

10.52

29.29% lower

41

Pennsylvania

137

10.54

29.18% lower

Percentage of Fatalities by Casualty Type in New York

Rank

Casualty Type

% of Total Fatalities

1

Driver

48.30%

2

Pedestrian 

31.70%

3

Passenger 

16.70%

4

Bicyclist 

3.30%

The study also identified New York's rankings in driver and pedestrian fatalities:

States with the Most Driver Fatalities

Rank

State

% of Driver Fatalities

41

New Jersey

52.3

42

Alaska

50.0

42

Hawaii

50.0

44

Oklahoma

49.4

45

California

49.3

46

New Mexico

48.9

47

New York

48.3

48

Washington

47.1

49

New Hampshire

46.2

50

Rhode Island

42.9

States with the Most Pedestrian Fatalities

Rank

State

% of Pedestrian Fatalities

1

Hawaii

42.9

1

Rhode Island

42.9

3

Washington

35.7

4

New York

31.7

5

Delaware

30.8

6

California

28.5

7

New Mexico

27.7

8

Oregon

27.6

9

Louisiana

27.2

10

Alaska

25.0

Andrew Pickett, personal injury lawyer and owner of Melbourne, Florida-based Andrew Pickett Law, commented:

“With millions of Americans on the road this holiday season, it’s more important than ever to prioritize safety. Simple steps like slowing down, staying alert, avoiding distractions, and never driving under the influence can make a real difference in preventing accidents and ensuring everyone gets home safely for Thanksgiving.”


