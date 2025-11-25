Are You Showing Up to Thanksgiving Dinner with a Hangover?

Will you go out on Thanksgiving Eve and overindulge on the biggest party night of the year?

Well, Thanksgiving is upon us, and its just the start of the busy holiday season in the Hudson Valley. There are a lot of events going on throughout the area on Thanksgiving Eve (the biggest party night of the year).

Blackout Wednesday (also known as Drinksgiving) refers to binge drinking the night before Thanksgiving. The name "Blackout Wednesday" has a Google search history dating back to 2014 with "Drinksgiving" dating back to 2007, although the concept itself is believed to have originated decades ago. With very few people working the Thanksgiving holiday and most college kids home with family, it gives old high school friends a chance to catch up at the local watering hole.

Will you venture out and overindulge this year? If so, that probably means a wicked hangover for you the next day at Thanksgiving dinner with the family.

Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) loading...

I'm much too old these days for binge drinking, but I have been known to go out on Thanksgiving Eve over the years to some of my favorite area bars in Poughkeepsie and catch up with some friends for a few drinks. As I get older, I kinda think of the whole Thanksgiving Eve thing sorta as an amateur night, with it being safer to just stay home and relax. LOL

Get our free mobile app

With the holiday season underway, nothing wrong with having a few cocktails out and about to celebrate the holidays with friends, but please drink responsibly. If you're planning on drinking and partying it up, make sure to get an Uber or a cab, or some sort of safe ride to get you to and from your destinations because we wanna see you around for a long time to come. Cheers!

5 Major Retailers in New York Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving These five major retailers in New York State have announced they will be closed on Thanksgiving in 2023.

The Best and Worst Days to Drive for Thanksgiving Gallery Credit: CANVA/IL