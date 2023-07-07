A police officer in the Hudson Valley has been arrested after The Post Standard says she sent menacing texts to herself.

While harassing yourself itself isn't a crime, doing it and then allegedly blaming others can be. The bizarre case unfolded in May 2022, when the officer claimed in a report that "a fellow police officer or multiple police officers at my department are involved".

The New York Post says she was charged with four counts of third-degree falsely reporting an incident, along with three felony counts of first-degree filing a false instrument.

Police Officer From Westchester County Allegedly Sent Mean Texts to Herself and Blamed Others

Court documents say the 36-year-old police officer from Ossining filed a report in May 2022 that she was receiving mean and menacing texts from more than one number. The Post says that she complained again in July and August 2022, as the texts continued and grew increasingly threatening.

However, the Post says the officer later tried to drop the complaint by August 12, through the Ossining Police Department wanted the Westchester District Attorney to further investigate the matter.

Investigators soon began to suspect something was up, and issued a search warrant of her phone and digital accounts by October 2022, according to the Post.

Prosecutors said the evidence indicated the officer "was in charge of several of the phone numbers that the menacing messages had come from", and "that she’d likely sent them to herself."

An article from Yahoo says that the accused officer "was the likely sender of the text messages and that she would have known that the screen grabs contained false information about who had sent the messages."

The Post says that she was charged at the Westchester District Attorney’s Office and has been suspended with pay.