3 Teenager’s Arrested, Allegedly Shot at a Kingston House

A wild couple of hours in Ulster County on Sunday ended with police arresting three teenagers aged 14, 16, and 17 in Poughkeepsie, New York.

At approximately 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, reports started to come in that a house on Myers Road in Kingston was riddled with bullets, and as the shots rang out a car sped off with three teens inside according to News 10.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office when calls came in about the shooting a description of the car seen leaving the scene was given and about a half hour later the car was spotted crossing the Mid-Hudson Bridge heading towards Poughkeepsie.

CJ CJ loading...

14, 16, and 17-Year-old Girl in Car

Police conducted a stop of the car to investigate and as they pulled the car over it was discovered that there were three teenagers inside the car. All three teens, aged 14, 16, and 17 were arrested and the car was impounded.

Gun Found in Car

As detectives continued their investigation they obtained a search warrant for the car and the clothing worn by one of the suspects. After searching the car they discovered a .40 caliber handgun inside. Police didn't say if that was the gun used in the Kingston shooting or not but they did say that it's still an active investigation.

Google Maps/Canva Google Maps/Canva loading...

Teens Charged After Alleged Shooting

The teenagers arrested were charged with multiple felonies including criminal possession of a weapon, criminal use of a firearm, reckless endangerment, and conspiracy. The oldest of the three, a 17-year-old girl from Esopus, was additionally charged with two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child, for allegedly participating in the shooting with her 14-and-16-year-old friends.

The youngest teen involved, a 14-year-old boy, was released to a parent and ordered to appear at Ulster County Probation at a later date for possible juvenile delinquency proceedings according to News 10. Both the 16 and 17-year-olds were arraigned in Ulster County Court as adolescent offenders and released. They are due back in court at a later date.

7 Most Violent Streets in Kingston, New York Violent Streets in Kingston, New York