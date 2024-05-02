New Stores, VIP Suite and More Coming to Woodbury Common Outlets

Another bombshell announcement from Woodbury Common is ushering in new luxury stores and an opulent multi-million dollar VIP shopping area.

In September we told you the popular New York outlet mall was building a new shopping district and hotel. The Niagra District would add over 130,000 square feet of shopping and restaurant space on the west side of the Woodbury Common Outlets. The project also includes a 200-room hotel and a massive parking garage.

Now, another announcement will usher in even more improvements. The new wing would built over an existing parking lot on the westernmost side of the Woodbury Common Outlets.

Luxury Upgrades Coming to Woodbury Common Outlets in New York

In an effort to cater to luxury shoppers, Woodbury Common is constructing a multi-million dollar VIP Suite. The new area is described as "a haven designed exclusively for... discerning clientele."

The suite will include private, luxury shopping spaces with dressing rooms and an elegant lounge with curated art, plush furnishings and a private kitchen. Woodbury Common believes the upscale shopping experience will attract big spenders who are attracted to the outlet's designer brands.

The VIP center will offer private events and a personalized shopping experience for high rollers. Construction should be complete by the end of 2024 in the Adirondacks District, which is the luxury wing of the outlet.

New Stores Moving Into Woodbury Common Premium Outlets

Woodbury Common already boasts over 250 brands, but more are on the way. As the company continues to expand and focus on luxury shoppers, the outlet has announced new stores from upscale brands such as David Yurman, Roberto Cavalli, Maison Margiela, Ladurée, BOGNER, Sferra, Bollicine Champagne Bar, Jil Sander, Eleventy, and Reformation. Established stores from Arc'teryx, Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs and Golden Goose are also planning to expand their stores in 2024.

