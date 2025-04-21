It never seems like there's a dull day for members of the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force. The Task Force over recent months, and really over recent years, has made a plethora of arrests of drug dealers throughout the Dutchess County region. That long list of apprehended drug dealers grew just a little bit more recently, as the Drug Task Force got themselves another one.

Taxi Driver Drug Bust

This latest investigation and arrest occurred last week in the Town of Poughkeepsie. Details regarding the investigation were revealed in a recent press release from the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

According to that press release, The DCDTF opened up their official investigation after obtaining information that a local taxi driver was selling illegal narcotics out of his residence located on Van Wagner Road.

With information in hand, Task Force agents began making purchases of the illegal narcotics (cocaine) from the suspected dealer, identified as 52-year old, Howard J. Nugent. Agents would make several purchases of cocaine from Nugent in the Town of Poughkeepsie and in other jurisdictions within the county.

After having gathered enough evidence, the DCDTF was able to obtain a search warrant for Nugent's residence.

Attempted Escape

With having obtained the search warrant, Drug Task Force agents made their move and executed it on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, with help provided by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit (SWAT), the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department, and the New York State Police Community Stabilization Unit.

On that day, agents surveilling the area noticed Nugent leaving his residence at 106 Van Wagner Road and traveling south towards Taft Avenue. At that time, a marked Sheriff's vehicle made the attempt to stop Nugent, to which Nugent responded by accelerating and striking an unmarked Sheriff's vehicle.

Nugent continued his attempt at fleeing and left the roadway with his vehicle, where he then struck a light pole. This is where the attempt to an end, and agents were able to apprehend him without further incident.

The raid of Nugent's residence took place after his apprehension and in that raid, agents seized "large quantities of cocaine packaged for sale". In addition, agents also seized cocaine that was packaged and ready for sale which located in Nugent's vehicle.

Charges Against

After his apprehension, Nugent was officially charged with the following offenses...

(2) Counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, intent to sell, a class B Felony.

(1) Count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, (weight), a class B Felony.

Nugent is also facing multiple charges that are still pending in law enforcements investigation and those charges are all linked to the sale of narcotics.

Nugent was processed at the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office and then faced his arraignment in Town of Poughkeepsie Justice Court. He was then released to the supervision of probation as required by New York State Law.

The DCDTF as they have with previous investigations are actively urging anyone with information on this case or others dealing drugs in the Dutchess County area, to contact them and share that information. The can be reached via their tip line at 845-463-6040 or via email at Drugtaskforcetips@gmail.com.

