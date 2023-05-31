New Paltz Bubble Tea & Ice Cream Shop Opens to ‘Tastea’ Reviews

If there's anything you should know about New Paltz, there's no shortage of eateries to pick from. A short drive down Main Street (Route 299) along the less than 1.5 mile span, and you'll find one locally owned restaurant, cafe or pub after another. The variety of the restaurant options is really part of what makes New Paltz what it is.

Now the town can add a stand alone bubble tea shop to their lengthy list of offerings, as this past weekend a new shop opened in the Tops Plaza, and to excellent reviews!

Tasteas Bubble Tea & Ice Cream Opens in New Paltz

Sunday May 28th marked the official grand opening of a new spot in New Paltz that didn't take long for the locals to visit; Tasteas, a shop specializing in both bubble tea and ice cream, is officially open for business in the Tops Plaza on Route 299.

Branded as offering more than 30 flavors of ice cream that one recent customer noted was the 'smoothest hard ice cream they've ever had' and a lengthy bubble tea menu, seems like people are pretty excited about what Tasteas has to offer.

Though they've only been open for two days, some customers have shared that they've already gone back a few times because they enjoyed it so much!

Hours, Location & Operating Info for Tasteas New Paltz

Located in the Tops Plaza just off the New York State Thruway exit 18 at 271 Main Street, New Paltz, Tasteas is just a few doors down from the New Paltz Cinema. As of now, they have not yet enabled online ordering through their website, but it looks like that will soon be an option for those that would like to preorder their drinks or ice cream for pickup.

They are open seven days a week from 9am until 8pm.

