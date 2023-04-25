Must See ‘Daring Rescue’ 3-Year-Old Pulled From Electrified Train Tracks In Hudson Valley

We have must-see footage that shows many going above and beyond to save a 3-year-old boy with autism who ended up on electrified train tracks in the Hudson Valley.

On Monday, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Metro-North President and Long Island Rail Road Interim President Catherine Rinaldi honored five employees for what's called a "daring rescue."

3-Year-Old Boy Saved From Train Tracks In Lower Hudson Valley

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

“These fine team members embodied the qualities we want our employees to exhibit while on duty, alert, responsive, knowledgeable and helpful,” Metro-North Railroad President and Interim LIRR President Catherine Rinaldi said. “With the bravery and calm comportment of superheroes, they averted a horrific outcome and saw to it that this little boy was not going to become a statistic. We salute their efforts and compassion, and heartily thank them for their dedication to the people we serve.”

The five were honored in a ceremony on Monday.

“Heading south towards Tarrytown when I noticed something on the tracks, and when I realized it was a child I immediately called in an emergency,” Locomotive Engineer William Kennedy said. “Everybody’s quick thinking and the perfect timing allowed us to get this child off the tracks and back to his family.”

It's unclear why the boy ended up on the train tracks. But the MTA believes he fell.

Read More: Warning: Many New York State Drivers On Verge of Losing License

Video of the rescue is below:

Nearly 40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

25 Must Try Hudson Valley Dining Experiences We compiled a list of 25 great dining experiences that you should try in the Hudson Valley!