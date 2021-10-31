TAP NY Returns, Making Major Venue Changes

One of the best craft beer and food events is making its return and it's moving to one of the most beautiful venues in the Hudson Valley.

Over the last few years, the Hudson Valley has seen a boom in craft brewing with a handful of new breweries opening up in the region. Which made TAP New York Craft Beer & Foot Festival one of the most popular events across New York State.

The annual event has been going on since 1998 providing craft beer fans the opportunity to try new craft brews along with some of their favorites all while enjoying mouthwatering food.

Hunter Mountain has been the place to be in the early spring for TAP NY however, for 2021 it looks as though they'll be changing venues. In a statement shared on Facebook, TAP NY writes:

We are very excited to be able to announce that TAP(R) NY 2022 is ON, baby! Block out the weekend of May 21 & 22, 2022 and get ready to see us at Bethel Woods Center Of The Arts!! Stay tuned for more details as they develop!

With that announcement, fans of TAP NY were confused as to the venue change. Tap explained the departure from Hunter Mountain in the comment section stating:

Hunter Mountain was an amazing partner for many years and we understand that this will be a disappointment for some. Hunter Mountain changed owners and the new management has chosen to move away from events. That forced TAP NY to seek a new home. We believe we have found an outstanding venue and partner at Bethel Woods and we're excited to invite you to join us in May. More details will follow as they become available.

TAP NY will kick off on Saturday, May 21st from 1 pm until 5 pm and Sunday, May 22nd from 12 pm to 4 pm. Ticket details have not been released yet, but keep an eye on this space as we will update you with all TAP New York Craft Beer & Food Festival updates.

According to their social media accounts and website, TAP NY has been ranked as one of the Top 10 Best Beer Festivals in the country by USA Today.

