Take a Lesson in Astronomy Under the Stars in Upstate NY

We're lucky enough in the Hudson Valley to capture some beautiful happenings in the sky.

But a trip further upstate will give you access to some breathtaking views of the night sky. A company called Meteor Cruise in Kortright, New York is hosting a camping event under the stars. According to their website, on Saturdays from June through August an "astronomer will guide you through the night sky with a large green pointer and his voice is projected to all by loudspeaker."

Guests can either camp out on the grounds or stay the night at a nearby hotel. A $55 entry fee will give you access to the mountain field where you can park your car or tent.

Stargazers will learn about and experience the following according to Meteor Cruise:

Double Star Systems

Deep Space Clouds of Gas & Dust

Open Star Clusters

Giant Red Stars

Galaxies

​Newly Born Stars

Planets

The Milky Way

The Great Rift

Constellations

We looked for reviews of the astronomy lesson on Facebook and several people said that while they purchased their tickets, they are canceled or postponed due to weather. So if you're purchasing a ticket and heading out to Delaware County, make sure you take a look at the forecast.

With that being said, if it turns into a cloudy night you'll still be able to hang around for the sunset and a concert on the mountain field.

Tickets are available, but spots are filling up quickly. Get your tickets and make your reservations now at MeteorCruise.com

