Food Bank of the H.V. Announces Virtual Farm to Fork Feast

I’ve been lucky enough to work closely with the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley over the past couple of years while we were collecting non perishable food items for Thanksgiving. Not only did I meet some amazing, selfless people, I also learned about what the Food Bank does and how it works.

The Food Bank does even more for the community than I ever realized. They are not a small food pantry, they are the ones that supply the food pantries. They work with growers and local markets and the food industry, and then they distribute to six counties. They supply food for school BackPack Programs and senior delivery. And they work their butts off.

There are several ways to help, including donations, volunteering and taking part in fundraisers. This year’s fundraisers have been practically non-existent because of the coronavirus pandemic, but I’m happy to tell you that the Farm to Fork Feast fundraiser will happen this year. It will be virtual, but it’s happening and you can get in on it.

Three course meals to go for two will be available for pick up on Thursday, November 12 at participating restaurants with complimentary wine from Benmarl Winery. You can also buy tickets for the Buttermilk Falls raffle even if you're not attending the event. It’s just $25 for 1 chance and $50 for 3 chances. The winner will receive a two night getaway to Buttermilk with two 60 minute spa services, plus dinner for two at Henry's at the Farm each night of your stay.

For more information about the Virtual Farm to Fork Feast, or to make a donation and learn about volunteering opportunities, check out the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley’s facebook page or website.