Police say a Westchester man is facing felony charges after he shot at another person while racing on the Taconic. Officials did not indicate whether the suspect and victim knew each other, nor why they were racing on the parkway to begin with.

Race on the Taconic Turns Violent

The New York State police said in a press release, that the suspect from Ossining and the person involved "participated in a contest of speed on the Taconic State Parkway" on December 4. Officials say the suspect fired multiple rounds from a handgun at the other person who was operating a motor vehicle on the Taconic.

Officials say the 49-year-old suspect was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree, a class C felony, and Reckless Endangerment in the 1st degree, a class D felony.

The suspect was arraigned before the town of New Castle Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $1,500 cash bail or $3,000 bond.

Taconic Named One of New York's Most Dangerous Roads

We don't really need to remind you just how treacherous the roads across the state can be. On any given day you'll be faced with obstacles, blind spots, narrow lanes, plus potentially thousands of other generally horrible drivers.

A list released in 2021 of the 5 Most Dangerous Roads in New York reaffirms what many already knew.

The Ahearne Law PLLC put together a list of the top five most dangerous spots, and the Taconic State Parkway was number one. Many upon many have traveled the Taconic through the years. And while the road is known for its rich history and stunning scenery, it can also be quite deadly.

According to Only in Your State, the 104-mile-long road was the scene of 2,080 accidents during just a three-year period. The report indicates that the majority of these accidents happened in the Westchester and Putnam county parts of the parkway.

Over a seven-year period up until 2015, New York State Troopers had issued nearly 54,000 tickets to motorists traveling the Taconic. Once again, the majority of those infractions happened in Westchester and Putnam.