Police in New York state say two suspects are facing charges after they stole a vehicle that is normally used for patient transport, and then drove it the wrong way on several major roads. Officials say the pursuit ended when the suspects struck more than one police cruiser.

Police say the pursuit took an especially dangerous turn, which lead to officials to call for assistance from multiple other agencies.

Stolen Ambulette in Westchester Leads to Wrong-Way Pursuit on Taconic and Saw Mill, Says Police

The Ossining Police Department posted on their Facebook page that officers spotted a stolen ambulette on Route 9 early Wednesday morning.

Ossining Police say officers attempted to stop the ambulette though the suspects fled on to the Taconic State Parkway, where it entered the roadway traveling in the wrong direction. Police say the sergeant decided too many people could be at risk, so they continued with the assistance of multiple other agencies.

Police say the stolen ambulette then switched to the Saw Mill Parkway, still going against traffic until it got to the exchange near Westchester County Police Headquarters. Officials say a collision occurred involving police cars and the ambulette, finally ending the pursuit.

Two suspects were taken into custody and transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, says police. Officials say no officers or bystanders were injured.

Police Say Wrong-Way Drunk Driver Caused Accident on Major New York Interstate

The New York State Police said in a press release that troopers responded to a wrong-way driver on Interstate 84, just east of Ludingtonville Road in the town of Kent.

State police say a 26-year-old Chicago man had been operating a 2013 Volkswagen Passat traveling east in the westbound lanes when he struck two other vehicles. Officials say the suspect was determined to be driving while under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and Reckless Driving, both unclassified misdemeanors.