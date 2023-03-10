Orange County Man Accused of Raping a Minor

A 22-year-old Newburgh man has been arrested as police search for other victims.

A joint investigation between multiple police agencies has led to the arrest of 22-year-old Jamarr Smith, of Newburgh, NY who allegedly raped someone under the age of 17 according to the New York State Police.

Tip Leads to Arrest

New York State Police say that they recently received a "tip" on its hotline regarding an adult male that was allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with a child less than seventeen years old. After receiving the tip state police began a joint investigation with the Orange County Child Protective Services to attempt and find and arrest the suspect.

NYSP NYSP loading...

Newburgh Man Arrested

Police say that its joint investigation has led to the arrest of Smith who has been charged with five felonies including, use of a Child in a Sexual Performance, one count of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a child, one count of Possession of a Sexual Performance by a Child, two counts of Rape in the 3rd Degree, and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a misdemeanor.

SEE ALSO: Hudson Valley 1st Responders Save Dog Stuck in New York Pond

NYSP NYSP loading...

Jamarr Smith

Smith was arraigned in the Town of Newburgh Court and sent to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail and a $25,000.00 bail bond. Smith is scheduled to reappear in the City of Newburgh Court at a later date. Smith was arrested with the assistance of the City of Newburgh Police Department.

Police Looking for Other Victims

After Smith was arrested, police along with the New York State Police Child Abuse Unit announced that they are asking anyone who may have been victimized by Jamarr Smith to contact the NYSP Orange County Child Abuse Unit at 845-291-2836 or at the Middletown barracks at 845-344-5300. Smith has also been known to go by other names including "Jay", "Sheesh Dior", and "Dirty Dior".

Unsolved New York Killings: Police Need Help Solving 40 Homicides