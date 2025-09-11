Police in New York state report they nabbed a pair of suspects accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Home Depot store. However, authorities say the duo's attempt to take the high ground did not go as plan.

In this case, the suspect's actually tried to hide in a ceiling, says the police report.

Additionally, police say a third person was arrested who had outstanding warrants from a previous incident.

Suspects in New York State Who Allegedly Stole From Home Depot Found Hiding in Ceiling

New York State Police said in a press release that on the night of September 9, troopers arrested a 45-year-old man from North Bangor, New York, and a 21-year-old woman from Malone for petit larceny.

Officials say that the arrests occurred troopers received a report of a larceny incident at Home Depot in the village of Massena. An investigation by law enforcement revealed that the male and female entered the store, and were seen with a merchandise valued at $399.00 and another item valued at $149.00.

Troopers ay the pair then exited the store without paying for the items and were seen running toward a vehicle, during which they dropped an item. The two suspects allegedly fled the scene in a white Ford F-150.

New York State Police said they later located the vehicle and executed a search warrant at a nearby residence, where they found both Home Depot suspects hiding in the ceiling.

During the search, troopers say a third person was discovered hiding under a couch, and she was also taken into custody because of her outstanding arrest and bench warrants from different incidents.

The larceny suspects were arrested and transported for processing. They were released on appearance tickets, and are due back in court at a later date.