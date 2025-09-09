Authorities say they responded to a scary incident, involving a man they say attacked his roommate with chainsaw. The dispute occurred in a mobile home, as officials say two men became involved in a confrontation August 28.

New York State Man Allegedly Attacks Man With Chainsaw

The Post Standard reports that two 61-year-old men were arrested stemming from a confrontation inside their mobile home in the town of Fulton.

New York State Police says that an argument initially ensued, and then escalated after one of the men revved their chainsaw near the roommate's dog.

The Post Standard says that the roommate, and dog owner, allegedly swung at the man with the chainsaw with a knife. The man with the chainsaw then allegedly hit the other man twice with the power tool, leading to the other man "suffering cuts and bruising", according to The Post Standard.

New York State Police report that the man with the chainsaw told them that the "blade was sheathed", though he allegedly "stabbed the side of the trailer after the alleged chainsaw attack.". Both men were arrested.

The dog was thankfully not harmed.

