Suspects Arrested in Rockland County Massive Illegal Firearms Raid

Over the last few months, the Rockland County District Attorney's Office in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies have been investigating a major case regarding illegal firearms in Rockland County. Recently a raid was conducted by law enforcement and the raid proved to be abundantly successful.

Rockland Illegal Firearms Investigation

The investigation into these illegal firearms began back in early May. According to the press release issued by the Rockland County District Attorney's Office via their official Facebook page, The D.A's office received information regarding illegal firearms components being shipped to Nanuet, NY.

The D.A's Special Investigations Unit in conjunction with Homeland Security and the United States Postal Inspection Service and the U.S Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York would discover that numerous illegal firearms had been shipped to a residence in Nanuet. In addition they identified two suspects, one named Vivian Wu and the other Tao Zhang, who was previously convicted of a felony at the same residence in 2015.

Raid in Rockland

Law enforcement officials were successful in obtaining search warrants for the residence and with the warrants hand, a raid was executed at the residence on July 2, 2024. In the raid agents discovered and seized multiple illegal firearms and other components and parts to other firearms.

In total agents seized....

two loaded and unserialized semi-automatic handguns

three high capacity magazines

five major components of a firearm

a large quantity of un-serialized ghost gun parts

In addition, these firearms and components were NOT safely secured and were "within reach of" two young children ages 7 and 9.

Suspect Arrests and Charges

Following the conclusion of the raid, both suspects identified were placed under arrest. The 35-year old, Tao Zhang is charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree in relation to the automatic pistols.

In addition Zhang was also charged with three counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree for the high capacity magazines found, five counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree for the firearm components, Sixty-Five (65) additional counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree for the unserialized gun parts.

The 35-year old Vivian Wu, who was other suspected arrested is also facing the exact same charges as Zhang. Both Zhang and Wu are also being charged with two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Both Zhang and Wu were remanded to the Rockland County Jail on $50,000 bail, $100,000 bond and $200,000 partially secured bond.

Comments from Rockland D.A

While the investigation is far from over or the case being closed, Rockland D.A Tom Walsh was clearly optimistic following the job done by the various agencies who have participated in the investigation.

Walsh in part stated...

This investigation is a step in our ongoing efforts to combat illegal firearms in ROckland County.....The arrest of two individuals underscores the focus of my office to keep the community safe from gun violence...

Walsh also spoke glowingly about the operation and working with federal authorities from Homeland Security as well the other law enforcement bodies to bring an end to this ghost gun operation.

As of now, it is not clear when either of the suspects will be back in court. We will do our best to provide additional information if or when it is released.

