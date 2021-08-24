Suspect Charged With Robbing New York Synagogue After Found Naked on Beach

Put your clothes back on! Police are still searching for items stolen from a synagogue in New York over the weekend. Officials said they received a number of complaints of a naked man on the beach wearing nothing but a prayer shawl as he emerged from the water. Well, it appears they had their suspect, but why did he break into the synagogue in the first place?

The Daily Voice says that a 23-year-old suspect was charged after he allegedly broke into the Chabad of the Beaches in Long Beach Saturday night, and reportedly destroyed a number of items including the ark  Police said he also made off with two Torahs and an unknown number of silver crowns. Rabbi Eli Goodman said the Torahs alone were worth over $70,000, but their importance to the newly renovated Nassau County synagogue were what mattered the most.

The Daily Voice said the suspect was arrested for disorderly conduct and released before he was taken to the hospital. He was then arrested for the burglary after his release from the hospital. The suspect never offered a motive for the burglary, according to officials. There is no word as of now why the hell he decided to skinnydip with nothing but a shawl on either, but that's a conversation for another time.

Meanwhile, you may remember this rather odd story recently, where a judge in New York ordered craft chain Hobby Lobby to hand over a three and a half thousand year old ancient tablet of historical significance  You may remember learning about the Epic of Gilgamesh back when you were in school? The story is a Mesopotamian epic poem which is regarded as one of the earliest surviving notable pieces of literature in the entire world. NBC says a portion of the original tablet was looted from Iraq in 2003. It began its long journey to the United States in 2003, when it was sold by an antiquities association to a dealer, The very same part of the tablet was again back in the States in 2014, when Hobby Lobby bought it in a London auction when the auction house had lied how the tablet had entered the market, according to prosecutors.

\Judge Ann M. Donnelly ordered the forfeiture of the Gilgamesh Dream Tablet Monday. This is not the first time Hobby Lobby have been caught up in controversy, as they've been ordered to return thousands of other smuggled artifacts in recent years.

