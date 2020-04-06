Surgeon General: This Week Will ‘be Our Pearl Harbor, 9/11′

The U.S. surgeon general is bracing America for what he believes will be the "hardest and saddest week of most Americans' lives."

As of Monday morning, there are 337,933 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, according to the John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. Over 9,600 Americans have died from the virus.

Speaking on “Fox News Sunday," U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams provided a grim outlook for COVID-19 nationwide.

"This is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans’ lives,” Adams said. “This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, only it’s not going to be localized; it’s going to be happening all over the county," according to The Hill.

Adames repeated the warning on "Meet The Press."

“It’s going to be the hardest moment for many Americans in their entire lives, and we really need to understand that if we want to flatten that curve and get through to the other side, everyone needs to do their part," he said, Vox reports.

Despite his grim outlook, Adams did offer some hope.

"I want Americans to understand that as hard as this week is going to be, there is a light at the end of the tunnel," Adams said. "There is hope, but we’ve also got to all do our part."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's infectious diseases expert, and President Donald Trump both told Americans' to brace for a tough week ahead, in terms of COVID-19 deaths.