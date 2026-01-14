Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled a slew of proposals in her 2026 State of the State specifically aimed at helping New York’s growing older population age safely and independently in their communities.

Currently there are more than 4.6 million residents aged 60 and older living in New York State, with this population expected to reach 5.3 million by 2030.

The Governor's new plan focuses on expanding home-based care, improving access to benefits, strengthening end-of-life care awareness, and protecting seniors from abuse.

Key proposals include:

doubling investments in Naturally Occurring Retirement Communities (NORCs);

renewing a $35 million commitment to reduce waitlists for non-medical in-home services such as meals, transportation, and personal care;

launching the new CAPABLE program, which will provide in-home nursing, therapy, and home repair services to up to 2,600 older adults.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul Delivers 2026 State of the State Address Governor Kathy Hochul delivered her 2026 State of the State address Tuesday, January 13, outlining more than 200 initiatives to "make life more affordable, keep New Yorkers safe, and expand opportunity." Gallery Credit: (Darren McGee/ Office of Governor Kathy Hochul)

The Governor's plans also include efforts to improve hospice and palliative care services and utilization with a statewide education initiative for healthcare providers, addressing New York’s low hospice use despite its aging population.

To simplify access to services, Hochul plans to create a temporary multi-agency council to develop a “one-stop shop” for older adults, allowing them to identify and pre-screen for benefits such as healthcare, nutrition assistance, tax relief, and energy support. The council will also explore a universal benefits application for seniors to receive services.

The State's protections against elder abuse are also expanding with free, publicly accessible virtual training programs focused on prevention and response.

The Governor says the initiatives are aimed at helping older New Yorkers age with dignity, independence, and stronger support at home and in their communities.