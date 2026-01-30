Hudson Valley Tragedy Lowers Flags Across New York State

A tragic turn of events right here in the Hudson Valley has caused American flags to fly half-staff across New York state starting today.

Over the past few months, we’ve seen half-staff orders for national figures, fallen first responders and local heroes. This Friday, the flag has been lowered again. And this time, it’s to honor someone whose life’s work was spent protecting New Yorkers, both in good times and during one of the darkest chapters in our history.

Why are Flags Half-Staff in New York State This Week?

Governor Kathy Hochul has ordered all state buildings to lower their flags on Friday, January 30 in memory of Retired New York State Police Major Frank J. Keyser. The Middletown native passed away on January 11 from an illness connected to his assignment at Ground Zero after the September 11 attacks. He was sixty-five.

Keyser spent thirty-four years with the New York State Police, most of them with Troop F. Hochul praised him for his “decades-long career in law enforcement” and his commitment to protecting his fellow New Yorkers during and after 9/11. He retired in 2020 with the rank of Major.

Frank J. Keyser's Hudson Valley Legacy

While the state honors his professional sacrifice, those who knew him remember a devoted husband, father, and friend. Keyser shared thirty-nine years of marriage with his wife, Louise, and leaves behind their son, Austin and his wife. Whether the Middletown native was on the sidelines of a game or just spending time at home, family members say Keyser rarely missed a moment of his son's life.

A prayer service will be held at 11am on January 30 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home on Highland Avenue in Middletown.