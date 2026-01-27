Winter came in like a wrecking ball this year, with no signs of letting up anytime soon. Freezing temperatures and snowy conditions can be more than a nuisance- the winter season can also impact your health!

When the cold weather months hit, it can hit you hard- affecting your skin, mind, lungs, heart, mood and overall physical health.

According to an article from American Heart Association, experts warn extreme cold, or even prolonged exposure to normal winter temperatures, can affect vital organs.

Here's a breakdown of how the cold weather can impact you and ways to stay health all season long.

READ MORE: Arctic Cold This Week In New York Could Turn Deadly

What Happens to Your Mind in the Cold

According to a report from Stony Brook Medicine, the cold weather can actually put you in a mental fog! Your body may divert energy to keep you warm, sometimes leaving your brain feeling a bit sluggish.

Blood vessels also constrict in cold conditions which can impair your cognitive function.

This can cause:

“Brain Fog”

Difficulty concentrating or with decision-making

Slightly slower reaction times

Experts suggest dressing in layers and avoid long-term exposure to cold temperatures.

To keep your mind sharp during the winter:

Take short, active breaks throughout the day to boost circulation and alertness.

Engage your brain with activities like puzzles, reading, listening to music or learning something new.

How Cold Weather Impacts Your Heart Health

When air temperatures drop, the body's blood vessels constrict to prevent heat loss and to keep more blood around the body's core. But this causes an increase blood pressure, which can lead to a heart attack or stroke, especially in people who already face higher cardiovascular risks.

Extreme cold can also cause blood to thicken and more prone to clotting, which also raises the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Signs to watch for:

Chest pain or pressure, especially during physical exertion in the cold.

Increases in your regular blood pressure readings.

Shortness of breath- that is unusual for you.

Discomfort in your arms, back, neck, jaw, or stomach.

To avoid straining your heart or increasing blood pressure:

Avoid sudden, strenuous outdoor activities, like shoveling heavy snow, if you aren’t conditioned for them.

Dress in warm layers to prevent your body from working too hard to maintain its core temperature.

Warm up properly with gentle movement before any outdoor exercise.

Your Lungs in the Cold

Though cold air can impact everyone- people with asthma, chronic lung disease, or other respiratory conditions or illnesses are at higher risk when temperatures drop because cold, dry air irritates the airways.

In people with pre-existing respiratory conditions, the colder air leads to greater inflammation and causes muscles around the airways to constrict, which can lead to wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath or a burning feeling in the chest.

Breathing symptoms you shouldn't ignore:

Coughing, wheezing or feeling short of breath when you inhale cold air;

An increased frequency of asthma attacks;

A higher susceptibility to respiratory viruses like the common cold, flu or RSV.

How to ease breathing troubles in cold weather:

Breathe through your nose when outdoors to warm and humidify air before it reaches your lungs;

Loosely wrap a scarf over your nose and mouth when it’s particularly cold;

Use a clean humidifier indoors;

If you have asthma, always keep your rescue inhaler with you.