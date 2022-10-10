Guess there's such a thing as taking school spirit too far. One school official from New York state may have been having a little too much fun at Friday's football game, according to police. Now, his future with the school district is uncertain. What happened?

Superintendent of New York School District in Trouble

Local Syracuse says the Superintendent of the Baldwinsville School District was arrested Friday night for alleged DWI. Students had reported to school staff that the Superintendent may have been under the influence after he was witnessed crowd surfing in the student section of the bleachers during the team's Homecoming game.

Surf's Up!

The Baldwinsville Police Department says he was later pulled over after they observed him operating a vehicle without a front plate, as well as making a turn without using the turn signal. Local Syracuse says he was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, after a field sobriety test was administered.

It is not clear how much he had drank, though the local police chief said his blood alcohol level was 0.15%, nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08%.

Officials say the Superintendent is scheduled to appear in the Village of Baldwinsville Justice Court the afternoon of October 26. School officials will meet beforehand to discuss the matter.

In Other News

Here is yet another story concerning a person who should not be behind the wheel. And what is startling about this case of alleged drunk driving is that the suspect was pulled over on the Thruway one morning in September. Were they still that drunk from the night before, or did they wake up early and start hitting the bottle at breakfast?

According to figures from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research, there were 27,268 impaired driving arrests in the state of New York in 2020, which is actually a 39.6% decrease since 2016.

Drunk in the Morning

Police say a 56-year-old New York state woman was pulled over at the New York State Thruway toll entrance around 11 AM. What started as a routine traffic stop turned into much more, as troopers say they believed the woman was driving while intoxicated.

WKTV says the Utica woman was arrested and brought to the police station where her BAC was found to be .25%, which is over three times the state's legal limit.

According to the data on the effects of alcohol from the McDonald Center, a BAC level of .25% to .399% can lead to alcohol poisoning and loss of consciousness.