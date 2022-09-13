New York State Woman Accused of Driving Over 3X Legal Limit

Here is yet another story concerning a person who should not be behind the wheel. And what is startling about this case of alleged drunk driving is that the suspect was pulled over on the Thruway late morning. Were they still that drunk from the night before, or did they wake up early and start hitting the bottle at breakfast?

According to figures from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research, there were 27,268 impaired driving arrests in the state of New York in 2020, which is actually a 39.6% decrease since 2016.

Drunk in the Morning

Police say a 56-year-old New York state woman was pulled over at the New York State Thruway toll entrance around 11 AM Saturday. What started as a routine traffic stop turned into much more, as troopers say they believed the woman was driving while intoxicated.

WKTV says the Utica woman was arrested and brought to the police station where her BAC was found to be .25%, which is over three times the state's legal limit.

According to the data on the effects of alcohol from the McDonald Center, a BAC level of .25% to .399% can lead to alcohol poisoning and loss of consciousness.

Police say she has been charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Drunk Driving Near New Paltz, NY

WNYT is reporting that a 37-year-old woman was pulled over for traffic violations one July evening on the Thruway, outside New Paltz. Officials felt that the woman from Malta was intoxicated, and their tests proved it when her blood alcohol level was measured at .28%, according to WNYT. That is three and a half times the state's legal limit of .08%.

Police turned her over to a third party who eventually drove her home.

Hudson Valley Man Flips Car But Keeps Driving

It was a pretty wild night back in early April 2022, as police were called to reports of a motor vehicle that had crashed and rolled, but somehow landed upright on its wheel and then continued to drive.

Police say a 24-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with DWI after the incident. Luckily, no one was hurt though. It's another example of a person who allegedly had a few too many drinks and still decided to get behind the wheel.

The Suffern Police Department shared on the Facebook page that the incident happened early Friday morning on Route 202. Police were called after the vehicle struck an embankment in Haverstraw and completely rolled over. Police say the suspect somehow was able to continue driving the vehicle even though it had suffered heavy damage during the impact. Officials say the vehicle was seen swerving over the centerline of Wayne Ave in the village of Suffern, with no side view mirrors and broken side windows.

The driver was soon pulled over after being spotted by an officer. Police did not indicate exactly how much the man had to drink.