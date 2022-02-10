Increased Law Enforcement on HV Roads Heading Into Super Bowl Weekend

As we head into another weekend that tends to be heavy in celebrations and gatherings, you should be aware that you are likely to see increased law enforcement not only on Hudson Valley roadways but statewide as well.

Running February 11th through the 14th, the STOP-DWI Super Bowl Crackdown aims to cut down on impaired driving during Super Bowl weekend. New York State Police along with municipal law enforcement agencies across the state will be out in force with this 'coordinated effort to aggressively target those who put lives in danger.' STOP-DWI stands for Special Traffic Options Program for Driving While Intoxicated.

STOP-DWI Program

The program's focus, to combat impaired driving, is said to be the nation's first self-sustaining program. It is funded by the fines paid by convicted impaired drivers, and the coordinators behind the effort are from diverse professional backgrounds both within, and outside of law enforcement.

During the 2021 campaign, more than 26,000 tickets were issued statewide for vehicle and traffic law violations, and over 840 DWI arrests were made.

Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro shared the following with regard to the initiative:

More than just our nation’s most-watched sporting event, the Super Bowl is also a historically dangerous day for motorists, as impaired drivers take to the roads following the final play. If you attend a Super Bowl party this weekend, please make getting a safe ride home part of your game plan. Impaired driving is inexcusable, and the devoted men and women in law enforcement will continue to keep our roads safe – as they do every day, not just on Super Bowl Sunday.

This type of crackdown initiative has been implemented for various holidays and celebrations in New York State. Research indicates that high visibility community engagement campaigns such as the STOP-DWI program can reduce impaired driving fatalities by as much as 20%.

Those who choose to go out and celebrate the big game this weekend are encouraged to do so, but to celebrate safely. Have a plan in mind, ensure you have a safe ride home, and keep our roadways safe. More information about the program, as well as links for drivers to ensure they have a sober ride home can be found here.

