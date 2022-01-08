SUNY to Host Ulster County COVID-19 Testing Site on Campus

UPDATED 1.13.22:

The testing site is officially open at SUNY New Paltz and will provide appointment based PCR testing, as well as a limited number of walk-in testing slots Monday through Friday from 8:30am-4pm. Testing is being done at The College Terrace, and appointments can be made here.

With the ongoing surge of positive COVID-19 cases, the demand for testing has becoming increasingly difficult. A quick scroll on social media lately is sure to land you a handful of posts from friends in the area asking advice on where to get tested.

On Wednesday January 6th, Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan announced that New York State will be opening a state run COVID-19 testing site on the SUNY New Paltz campus beginning the week of January 10th. Just last week County Executive Ryan extended the State of Emergency in Ulster County due to the continued spike in cases.

The SUNY New Paltz Community Testing Site will offer free testing to the public, and information about hours and appointments will be announced soon, according to the Ulster County Government.

In the announcement, it was stated that the new testing site came 'after County Executive Ryan requested a facility open in Ulster County to bolster access to critically-needed tests for residents in the midst of the current surge in cases.'

This testing site will provide access to tests in addition to the now 50,000 free at-home rapid testing kits that the county had distributed to residents recently. Counties across the Hudson Valley have been continually receiving shipments from the state to distribute to local residents.

Earlier this week, Ulster County also announced that they would be integrating the 'Test-To-Stay' program in their schools. This initiative allows students to who come in contact with an exposure, but are showing no symptoms, to follow the outlined procedures including testing daily prior to school, to remain in school.

As more information becomes available about the SUNY New Paltz Community Testing Site, we will provide updated details. You can also keep up to date with Ulster County's COVID-19 information on their government site.

