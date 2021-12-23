A late afternoon announcement on Wednesday December 22nd from County Executive Marc Molinaro provided a bit of relief for some Dutchess County residents who have been struggling to find at-home COVID testing kits in the area this week.

COVID numbers continue to increase at an extremely rapid rate, and New York specifically is reporting numbers that the state has not seen since the beginning of the pandemic. With Christmas celebrations just days away, it seems like everyone is trying to get their hands on these at-home testing kits ahead of getting together with friends and family.

County Executive Molinaro announced that the County will be distributing these at-home tests to continue COVID prevention efforts.

'The County is distributing free at-home COVID-19 testing kits and KN95 masks to every town, city and village throughout Dutchess County.'

The announcement went on to say that the County has received limited supply of at-home COVID test kits from the state, and those tests are going to be distributed to each municipality across Dutchess County based on population.

While the County has not yet released the specific plans for when, where, and how the testing kits and masks will be distributed, the news release on the Dutchess County government website indicates that more information will become available in the coming days. Once each municipality has established their distribution plan, the information will be posted here.

In order to receive one of the free at-home COVID test kits that will be provided by the county, residents must provide a proof of residency. Distribution is said to be on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of one kit per household, with two tests included in every kit.

It is expected that New York State will continually provide the testing kits to the County, who, in turn will coordinate with municipalities to distribute to residents.

Ulster County announced a similar distribution plan earlier this month, and has been announcing distribution sites fairly regularly.

