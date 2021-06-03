NY State 7-Day Average Positivity Rate is Lowest in Nation

In a statement issued on Wednesday, June 2nd, Governor Cuomo announced that the New York State 7-day average positivity rate is the lowest in the nation.

After 58 consecutive days of decline, and the lowest number of patient hospitalizations since October (1,007), the statewide 7-day average positivity rate is currently at 0.64%.

In his statement, Governor Cuomo said:

Over half of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. To think that at this point last year the vaccine was a dream on the horizon is staggering. I am proud to lead the people of this state who have gotten us to where we are.  

New Yorkers are tough and together we have carried each other through this pandemic and we are ever closer to emerging into a better, safer, reimagined state. Those who have not yet received the vaccine should take advantage of ongoing programs and do so for the greater good of New York.

The Mid-Hudson Region's numbers rank quite well when compared to the rest of the state, a full breakdown of the 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the past few days can be found below:

Region

Sunday, May 30, 2021

Monday, May 31, 2021

Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Capital Region

0.83%

0.74%

0.78%

Central New York

1.40%

1.42%

1.30%

Finger Lakes

1.55%

1.49%

1.46%

Long Island

0.61%

0.59%

0.59%

Mid-Hudson

0.63%

0.60%

0.58%

Mohawk Valley

0.92%

0.89%

0.83%

New York City

0.52%

0.50%

0.50%

North Country

0.92%

0.85%

0.87%

Southern Tier

0.52%

0.52%

0.56%

Western New York

1.03%

1.00%

0.92%

Statewide

0.67%

0.65%

0.64%

In the same statement, Governor Cuomo also announced that beginning next Friday, June 11th, Citi Field will make significant changes to their capacity for New York Mets home games.  They are planning to expand full capacity sections for vaccinated individuals to 90% of the stadium, enabling more than 32,000 fans to attend games. The estimated full capacity of Citi field is just under 42,000 people.

