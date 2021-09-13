Dutchess County To Hold 5 Vax and Testing Sites for Back-to-School

Photo by visuals on Unsplash

As students, teachers and administration head back to schools, school buildings, busses and classrooms, Dutchess County is making sure that people have additional access to getting COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.

Anyone who works in or at a school in Dutchess County, or lives is Dutchess County is eligible to attend these no-cost events. If you are looking to get the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, you can do it at one of the following events. You can also get tested for the Covid virus, and if you are eligible to receive a booster shot, you can also get it at one of the following clinics.

That being said, you will need to register in advance and you can do that here. 

  1. Wappingers Central School District
    Wednesdays (Sept. 15th, 22nd and 29th)
    6:30-8:30AM
    WCSD Administrative office board room – 25 Corporate Park Drive, Hopewell Junction
  2. Webutuck Central School District
    Thursdays (Sept. 16th, 23rd and 30th )
    6:30-8:30AM
    Webutuck High School Gymnasium – 194 Haight Road, Amenia
  3. Pawling Central School District
    Thursdays (Sept. 16th, 23rd and 30th)
    3-4PM
    Pawling Middle School – 80 Wagner Drive, Pawling
  4. Pine Plains Central School District
    Thursdays (Sept. 16th, 23rd and 30th)
    6-7PM
    Stissing Mountain High School – 2829 Church St, Pine Plains
  5. Hyde Park Central School District
    Fridays (Sept. 17th, 24th and Oct. 1st)
    6:30-8:30AM
    Haviland Middle School – 23 Haviland Road, Hyde Park

Have you been vaccinated yet? Does your job require it? Have you ever had to get tested for Covid-19? When you get tested for the first time, just know that your eyes might water and you may end up sneezing a bit. Best of luck. Stay healthy!

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 70 Businesses

More Questions About the Covid-19? Here&#39;s More Answers

While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.

Here are Some Great Tips to Boost Your Overall Health

Here are the best foods to eat on repeat, to boost immunity and fight inflammation. And stay off the red meat.
Filed Under: COVID testing, covid tests, COVID-19 Vaccinations, Dutchess County
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top