Dutchess County To Hold 5 Vax and Testing Sites for Back-to-School
As students, teachers and administration head back to schools, school buildings, busses and classrooms, Dutchess County is making sure that people have additional access to getting COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.
Anyone who works in or at a school in Dutchess County, or lives is Dutchess County is eligible to attend these no-cost events. If you are looking to get the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, you can do it at one of the following events. You can also get tested for the Covid virus, and if you are eligible to receive a booster shot, you can also get it at one of the following clinics.
That being said, you will need to register in advance and you can do that here.
- Wappingers Central School District
Wednesdays (Sept. 15th, 22nd and 29th)
6:30-8:30AM
WCSD Administrative office board room – 25 Corporate Park Drive, Hopewell Junction
- Webutuck Central School District
Thursdays (Sept. 16th, 23rd and 30th )
6:30-8:30AM
Webutuck High School Gymnasium – 194 Haight Road, Amenia
- Pawling Central School District
Thursdays (Sept. 16th, 23rd and 30th)
3-4PM
Pawling Middle School – 80 Wagner Drive, Pawling
- Pine Plains Central School District
Thursdays (Sept. 16th, 23rd and 30th)
6-7PM
Stissing Mountain High School – 2829 Church St, Pine Plains
- Hyde Park Central School District
Fridays (Sept. 17th, 24th and Oct. 1st)
6:30-8:30AM
Haviland Middle School – 23 Haviland Road, Hyde Park
Have you been vaccinated yet? Does your job require it? Have you ever had to get tested for Covid-19? When you get tested for the first time, just know that your eyes might water and you may end up sneezing a bit. Best of luck. Stay healthy!