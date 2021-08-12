Sun to Set Before 8 PM for the First Time Since May

I know this happens every year usually around the same time, but even still... I was shocked that we are already at this point in the summer.

It felt like we longed for summer and the longer days and shorter nights, with the sun staying out until way past 8 pm. We'll it looks like it's time for the sun to start setting earlier.

I know, I know. This news hurt my summer lovin' heart too.

The National Weather Service shared earlier this week that on Friday August 13th (Friday the 13th of all days!?) "will be the first day the sun will set before 8PM in Albany, NY since May 4."

Don't worry, just because the sun is setting earlier doesn't mean that summer is over yet. We still have about a month to go. Wednesday, September 22nd at 3:20 pm (how's that for exact, thanks to the Almanac) will be the official beginning of the fall season with the Autumn Equinox.

Then, on November 7th, 2021, we will turn the clocks back and the nights will get longer and darker and our days will get shorter. And of course the colder weather. According to the Old Farmers Almanac, we can expect an average winter.

Last month the Almanac reported a "frosty flip flop" for winter 2021, with a stormy January, but a more tranquil February which is a complete flip from last February where we saw record numbers of snowfall.

Let's not get ahead of ourselves though. Let's enjoy the rest of the summer and our somewhat earlier sunsets.

