Summer CSA Programs in the Hudson Valley

The first time that I visited a CSA was in Colorado. It was so nice to be able to pick your own fruits, veggies, and flowers. I loved being a part of small business and the community. I have been meaning to sign up for a CSA here in the Hudson Valley and have my choice of organic products locally.

CSA standing for Community Supported Agriculture. The name makes perfect sense to what the benefits are. This takes place on a farm in which members can stop by to gather or pick up their fresh fruits, veggies and more. This helps the local farms, community, and businesses. You can also gain knowledge of where your food comes from as well. Prices vary on location.

Here is a list of CSAs to visit in the Hudson Valley.

The Farm Bridge, Kingston

They take pride in bringing harvest home and suppling local jobs. The Farm Bridge supplies food for hospitals, schools and more. They have items for retail sales and in bulk.

To find out more, visit the link here.

On The Farm, Rhinebeck

They are a small flower farm which have memberships available for Summer and Fall CSA programs. On The Farm also has seasonal arrangements that can be made to order. They take pride in growing products from their heart space. To find out more, visit here.

Kelder’s Farm, Kerhonkson

Kelder’s Farm offers their CSA program that allows members to pick fresh fruits and vegetables. You would simply pay the farm during the beginning of the season and enjoy your weekly share of their harvest for the remainder of the year.

Learn more about this program here.

Have you ever heard of a CSA? Have you ever been to one before? Be sure to let us know your thoughts on this below.