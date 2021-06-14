Summer Car Shows in the Hudson Valley

Nothing screams summer like car shows. The gathering of excited car owners with their most prized possessions, making friends and chatting car lingo. The thrill of entering a car into a contest and seeing collectible cars.

I have been to a few car shows before and it is a great time. It is nice to see how excited the owners are and how much pride they take in keeping “their” baby, pristine. I like that all are welcome to shows and the owners of the vehicles are happy and excited to share their stories.

Whether it is with you and your other half, your friend or dad, car shows are a fun way to enjoy a summer evening. Here are car shows that will be happening in the Hudson Valley.

Blue Arrow Farm, Pine Island

From April 7, 2021, until October 27, 2021, there will a weekly car show. Every Wednesday from 5:00pm-9:00pm the animal sanctuary, forest walkthrough, and family train rides will be available. Join on the live music and grab a bite to eat and a glass of wine or a cup of beer.

To find out more, visit here.

Lakeside Licks Thursday Night Car Show, Highland

This event will take place every Thursday from April 29th, 2021] until October 28, 2021. This show begins at 5:00pm with food on site. There will be a 50/50 raffle and music as well.

Find out more info by visiting here.

Have you ever been to a car show before? Share your experiences with us below.